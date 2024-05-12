American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE ARL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a current ratio of 28.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

