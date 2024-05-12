Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.15. 2,611,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.