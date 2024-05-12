AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

