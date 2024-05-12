Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $128.63.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

