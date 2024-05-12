Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Amplitude Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 149,397 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

