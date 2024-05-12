Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.5 million-$295.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.1 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-$0.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.