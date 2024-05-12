Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.5 million-$295.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.1 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-$0.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.