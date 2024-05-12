Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.006172.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Down 4.5 %
AEBZY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 45,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.34.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
