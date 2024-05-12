Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.006172.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Down 4.5 %

AEBZY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 45,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Featured Articles

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

