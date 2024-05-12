Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$17.89

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MTL

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.71 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2698892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.