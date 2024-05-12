Analysts Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) PT at $10.60

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.75. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The company had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $8,960,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 340,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,820,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

