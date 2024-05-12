Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Antero Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,250.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,250.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,280 shares of company stock worth $26,212,305. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.60 and a beta of 3.27. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

