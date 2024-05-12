Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.340–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5 million-$46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.2 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.29)-($0.34) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

