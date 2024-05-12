Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Applied UV Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.61 on Friday. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

