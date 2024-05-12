Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Trading Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.61 on Friday. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.
Applied UV Company Profile
