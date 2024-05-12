Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $360.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.