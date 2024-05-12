Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Trading Down 0.8 %

HOLX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 1,402,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

