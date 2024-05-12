Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,386 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

