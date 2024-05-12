Arcataur Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

