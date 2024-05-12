Arcataur Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,207,329 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,611,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 401,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 833,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,812,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

