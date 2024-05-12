Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.51. 3,715,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

