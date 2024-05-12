Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,412,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,174,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.08. 937,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

