ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.
ArcelorMittal Stock Performance
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
