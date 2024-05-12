argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

argenx Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $374.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.12. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.84.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

