Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ARKR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

