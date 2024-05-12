Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head-To-Head Review

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Arteris has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arteris alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Arteris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -69.70% -198.35% -35.33% Photronics 15.34% 10.37% 8.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arteris and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arteris and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $53.67 million 5.93 -$36.87 million ($1.03) -8.03 Photronics $892.08 million 2.05 $125.49 million $2.23 12.97

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arteris and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 0 4 0 3.00 Photronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.33%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.39%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Photronics.

Summary

Photronics beats Arteris on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers SIA products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; and Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.