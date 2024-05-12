ASD One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.28 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.60 million and $2.28 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,215.09 or 1.00002456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013270 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004076 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04999355 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,128,280.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

