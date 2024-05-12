ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASM International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $668.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $623.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.79. ASM International has a one year low of $365.78 and a one year high of $677.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASM International will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

ASM International Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $2.5568 dividend. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

