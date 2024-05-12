ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lifted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in ASML were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $930.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $947.30 and its 200-day moving average is $825.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

