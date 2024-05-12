Astrana Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ASTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.03. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

