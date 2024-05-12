Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) vs. Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) Critical Analysis

Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Group and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intelligent Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Group and Astrana Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Group $2.63 million 4.84 $520,000.00 N/A N/A Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.57 $60.72 million $1.32 29.46

Analyst Recommendations

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intelligent Group and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Intelligent Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Intelligent Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Group

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services. Its financial PR services include creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. The company also provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies in Hong Kong, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.