Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14, reports. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 671.70%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.70. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

