Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Atkore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Atkore by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Atkore by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,622 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Atkore by 20.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,935,000 after buying an additional 126,699 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.