Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter.
Atrion Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $445.35 on Friday. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $602.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.70 and its 200 day moving average is $368.28. The company has a market cap of $783.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.62.
Atrion Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
