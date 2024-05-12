Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter.

Atrion Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $445.35 on Friday. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $602.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.70 and its 200 day moving average is $368.28. The company has a market cap of $783.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Atrion by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

