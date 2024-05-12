AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,229,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,639,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

