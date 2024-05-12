aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 636,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
