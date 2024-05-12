Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 34.3% in April

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AUGG stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $65.31 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

