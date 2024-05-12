Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Austevoll Seafood ASA
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- About the Markup Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.