Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Posts Earnings Results

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 49.06%.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AATC stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. Autoscope Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

