AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

