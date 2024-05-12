Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 91.2% in April

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the April 15th total of 193,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $42.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

