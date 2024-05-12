Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Stock Down 0.3 %

AVNT stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after buying an additional 131,406 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

