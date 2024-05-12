AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Issues Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

