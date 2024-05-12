Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

Shares of AXSM opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

