Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,219 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.76% of Azenta worth $64,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 588,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

