B. Riley Weighs in on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 955,196 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 over the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

