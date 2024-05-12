BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
BAIC Motor Stock Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.
About BAIC Motor
BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BAIC Motor
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.