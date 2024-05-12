BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

BAIC Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

