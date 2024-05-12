Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,129,000 after acquiring an additional 829,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

