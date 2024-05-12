Balancer Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.84 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00005589 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $194.36 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 63,146,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,810,295 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

