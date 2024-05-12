Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOLV. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

SOLV stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Solventum has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

