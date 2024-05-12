Barclays Increases Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $35.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 200.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

