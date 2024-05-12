Barclays Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

