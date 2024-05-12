Barclays Raises IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $73.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.31.

IAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.07. 829,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IAC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

